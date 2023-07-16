Dr Jerip: New Siburan Health Clinic ready by year-end

SERIAN (July 16): The new Siburan Health Clinic is 95 per cent complete and will be in operation by year-end, said Deputy Minister for Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Mambong assemblyman said that 60,000 to 70,000 people in Siburan District and in nearby areas would benefit from this new clinic when it is operational.

“As such, the people in Siburan District are thankful to the federal and state governments in realising their medical and health needs with the availability of the new facility,” he said in his address to welcome the Sarawak 60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence convoy in Siburan yesterday.

The convoy was led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. The convoy began at Serian Conference Centre (SCC) in Serian with a pit stop at Siburan, before continuing its journey to Kota Samarahan.

On the new clinic, Dr Jerip said it was a Type 3 clinic involving a cost of RM26.6 million, which began construction in May 2019. It will complement the existing Siburan rural clinic.

On another subject, Dr Jerip wanted all projects in the district which were announced by the Premier on Nov 15 last to be approved soonest.

The projects include the construction of the district’s Integrated Administration Center (IAC) , upgrading works for Siburan Hall, construction of District Mosque and construction of Siburan District Council.