Eleven villages in Batu Kawa receive food aid in spirit of unity

KUCHING (July 16): A total of 150 food baskets were distributed to residents in eleven villages in the Batu Kawa constituency here yesterday.

The Unity Food Bank programme, organised by the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak branch and jointly supported by Everrise and Harmas Setia Automotif, took place at Riverbank Batu Kawa.

MTPN Sarawak branch chairman Wynson Ong said the Unity Food Bank programme was held in conjunction with Sarawak Day to highlight the importance of unity among the multiracial people in Sarawak.

“This program is also carried out as MTPN’s initiative with collaborating partners to reach out to the village folk and celebrate the Sarawak Day in a meaningful way,” he added.

The programme was launched by Sarawak Premier’s political secretary, Kho Teck Wan, who also represented the Deputy Premier and Batu Kawa assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In her speech, Kho thanked MTPN and its partners for their initiatives in helping the needy, in the spirit of unity and in celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Also present at the event were Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.