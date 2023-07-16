Energising ties between South Korea and Sarawak

DOWN the winding road of Kuching city, a carbon-free bus shuttles passengers from stop to stop. Fuelled by hydrogen, this is one of three Sarawak-owned carbon-free buses in the government’s bid towards sustainability.

Sarawak has been championing hydrogen as part of its efforts of combating climate change, which is in tandem with the global preference for green transport.

Perhaps this is what attracted South Korean firms to expand their expertise in Sarawak to renewable energy opportunities here.

Sarawak is no stranger to South Korean investments in its manufacturing industries: A total of 11 South Korean firms have set up shop in Sarawak with the most recent being the H2biscus project in Bintulu, spearheaded by Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, Posco Holdings and SEDC Energy.

With the launch of the H2biscus Project, South Korea’s manufacturing capabilities and Sarawak’ natural resources can pave the way for a competitive supply chain for electric vehicles, said the ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-Bae in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post recently.

Yeo was in Kuching to attend the International Energy Week and share his view on Sarawak’s bold measures to tap into hydrogen production towards achieving net zero carbon by 2050:

Q: What is your focus now in enhancing the bilateral relationship between Sarawak and South Korea?

Yeo: (Looking at) the relationship between (South) Korea and Sarawak: Sarawak is becoming more popular as an investment destination for South Korean companies. Right now, based on our statistics, about 420 Korean companies are doing business in Malaysia.

Out of them, 11 companies are doing their business in Sarawak. The number is not big – but it is growing.

I had a meeting recently with the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and we are take steps of ongoing cooperation between Korea and Sarawak.

We also discussed how to move forward, how to promote more partnerships or cooperation projects between South Korea and Sarawak, particularly in the field of renewable energy, which includes hydrogen, CCS (carbon capture and storage) and others.

What I want to emphasise is, the number of companies operating in Sarawak, though it is still not big, I am sure the number will continuously grow.

And if you look at the area where the Korean companies are showing their interest in extending investment in Sarawak, is in the area of future industry; the renewable and clean energy sector.

This fits the goal for both South Korea and Sarawak, which is to achieve net zero carbon emission in effort to combat climate change which is now a global issue everybody is facing.

Q: Going back to what you said earlier about the 420 companies in Malaysia, are most of them in the energy sector or across the board?

Yeo: A major part of it is in energy sector. As you know, LOTTE Energy is producing copper foil – an important element to make the battery (for electric vehicles) and another small company which is also based in Sarawak.

Posco also now expands into other areas including renewable energy and EV batteries.

So now, this company along with the other medium-small size Korean companies are conducting a renewable energy pilot programme with Sarawak Energy to provide electricity to remote rural areas.

They started from the manufacturing sector such as the petrochemical sector.

OCIM is also a company which is involved in solar energy. There is also another Korean company that produces solar but based in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same time, some companies are also producing consumer goods. For example, Paris Baguette, the company that makes bread, cakes, and desserts – is now building a factory in Johor. This is one example dealing with consumer goods.

Another retail chain in consumer goods operating in Malaysia is Coway.

Q: Earlier on, you mentioned the number of Korean companies investing in Sarawak is growing. What are the factors that attracted these investors to Sarawak? Can you share issues or challenges on the grounds that need immediate action by our government?

Yeo: During my meeting with the Premier, I had expressed gratitude of my government for the support and effective interest of the Premier himself and the state government for Korean companies here.

I had a chance to chat with a few representatives of Korean companies during my recent visit to Bintulu and meeting with representatives of the Korean community here in Kuching.

Some are business people working in Korean companies, some are from OCIM, joining Samsung Engineering for the hydrogen project.

Most of them agree that Sarawak is so attractive as an investment destination – first of all, Sarawak has stable and competitive power infrastructure which is mainly based on hydraulic hydro power.

Secondly, you have a very friendly foreign investment policy, friendly towards foreign investors, coupled with political stability led by Premier Abang Johari.

And, you have a very developed infrastructure such as a port which is very important for logistics and transport.

Sarawak also has abundant natural resources, coupled with solar and many things.

These are the things that makes Sarawak very attractive for foreign investors.

But having said that, when I talked to the business people here, many of them have plans to expand their business activities, making additional investments. They’re willing to do that, but in order to proceed with their plan, there are two things that need to be addressed.

First, they need to ensure the stability of the power supply. And secondly, they need a stable process for the recruitment of labour, particularly good skilled labour.

For example, when I went to Samsung Engineering’s methanol plant construction site, many of them are working in heavy manual jobs.

And they are not only the locals. Some of them are from Peninsular Malaysia or even from third-world countries. And they need to have visas. The issue is the delay in processing visas.

I have raised these issues to the Premier during our meeting. I hope the necessary steps will be taken to address these issues.Only then can I assure that more Korean companies will come and invest in Sarawak.

Q: What are your views on Sarawak’s measures in positioning itself as main renewable energy powerhubs in this region?

Yeo: When the Premier made his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the International Energy Week, he displayed strong enthusiasm to develop Sarawak to make it a better place to live for the future generations.

I think he is right in putting the focus on energy, particularly in the renewable energy sector, because we are now in the energy transition period – not only utilising the natural resources (hydro, solar and wind) but the Sarawak government led by Abang Johari is also interested in making investments to address global challenges, which is climate change.

At the same time, the Korean government is also making efforts to achieve two goals, one is to ensure energy security and to ensure net zero carbon neutrality.

In that regard, both Korean and Sarawak aim the same goals. It is not surprising for the two sides to closely cooperate through projects such as H2biscus which is a hydrogen development project and also the CCS project.

Q: How do you see Sarawak’s future in streamlining of the hydrogen production will generate more revenue for the state?

Yeo: I think you should see it in a bigger picture – selling or exporting energy – this is a problem with one dimension.

I think that is why, Abang Johari through government decided to cooperate with Korean consortium in hydrogen production project.

By doing that, Korean company can help Sarawak in terms of training talented people, in terms of the building renewable energy ecosystem, and also which will need to upgrade of your industry- sophistication of your energy sector.

Rather than just selling your assets to others, think of how to utilise your abundant resources, renewable energy, in a more comprehensive and more meaningful way.

Think about how to maximise your resources in various ways. That should be the main point.

You know, that is exactly what Korea has been doing for the past 70 years after the Korean War.

Unlike Sarawak, we do not have all natural resources, even for solar and wind energy, sources are scarce.

The only thing we have is people. Educate them and train them. Develop human resources because that is the engine of economic growth and social costs. With this human resources, you can develop the infrastructure industry, manufacturing sector, from the energy sector.

In that regard, I praise the leadership and the vision from Abang Johari and the Sarawak government has shown.

Growth spots for Sarawak-Korea ecotourism

ONE cannot talk about bilateral ties without mentioning tourism. East Malaysia reopened its international borders on April 1, 2022 after shutting it for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, South Koreans topped the number of international tourist arrivals to Sabah between January to April 2023.

This was according to data from Sabah Tourism Board which showed that 68,685 tourists arrived in Sabah during this period this year compared with just 720 from January to April 2022.

This marked an stark increase of 9,439.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, figures from Tourism Malaysia showed that Malaysia was a famous destination for South Koreans prior to the pandemic, with 673,065 tourist arrivals in Malaysia back in 2019, before dropping to 119,750 in 2020 and 3,028 in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Yes, that is a reality – Koreans know more about Sabah than Sarawak,” the Korean ambassador Yoo told BizHive. “That is why before the pandemic, in 2019 alone, more than 400,000 Korean tourists went to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah.

“As for Sarawak, the number declined since the pandemic. Before pandemic, there were roughly 10,000 Koreans visitors coming to Sarawak. Last year, the number was about 5,000. It is still in the process of coming back, but slow.”

But the good news, Yeo said, was that Sarawak is a perfect place for ecotourism.

“Ecotourism is now becoming more popular in Korea. Recently, Korean television broadcasted two part documentary where a well known famous Korean actor travelled and visited attractive sites in Sarawak, like Kuching City, mangrove forests and Orang Utan habitats. It received positive responses from viewers.

“So, I hope this documentary will impact positively so that more Koreans want to visit Sarawak.”

Yeo was referring to Korean celebrity Yoo Seung Ho who was in Kuching, Sarawak for the Discovery Channel’s ‘Off the Grid’ series. He travelled to Kuching where he played the role of a stranger in a foreign land, unbeknownst to the locals.

Kolo mee was featured on this programme during Yoo’s recent visit to Kuching, where he hosted the full episode. The ‘Off the Grid-Yoo Seung Ho’ featured two episodes on his journey of self-discovery in Kuching, Sarawak.

Also, a city in South Korea named one of its streets ‘Kuching South Ro’ or translated in English to mean ‘Kuching South Street’ in celebration of its friendship with Sarawak’s Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

Unveiled during a ceremony in September 2022 in Guro City, South Korea, the naming of the street was in commemoration of the partnership between MBKS and Guro City as friendship cities.

The ceremony was attended by MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Sarawak Deputy Premier, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian. Previously, MBKS signed with Guro City as a friendship city back in 2012.

“The Sarawak government need to put more efforts to promote the image, to make foreigners, including Koreans, to know better about the beauty of the attractions Sarawak can offer,” the ambassador continued. “I am sure that they will come after that.”

Growing air connectivity a key factor

And with aviation players such as AirAsia considering direct flights from Kuching to South Korea, the potential is growing.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said AirAsia X is open for expansion opportunities in the two Bornean state cities in the near future as it would inevitably help in terms of economic spillover.

“There is (plan). Sabah has always been a big market ,and as you know now in Sabah, the Korea Airline and Jin Air started coming in.

“So, it is one of the focuses for us because both cities are nature hubs,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the AirAsia X inaugural flight celebration press conference from Kuala Lumpur to Busan at Gimhae International Airport in Busan in February this year.

Benyamin was asked whether AirAsia X is looking into the prospect of opening new routes to Busan from Sabah and Sarawak.

He reaffirmed AirAsia X’s plans to strengthen its foothold in South Korea and boost its capacity.

“We are now looking for expansion opportunities with seven aircraft and are set to receive more aircraft in the upcoming months and we will continue to expand our flight network and frequencies to exciting destinations such as Busan.

“But like I said, the most important thing now is to get the main routes first — which is Kuala Lumpur — then once we get all the aircraft, maybe if there is spare capacity, we will use it for Kota Kinabalu or Kuching,” he said.

As airlines make decisions based on cost and benefit, Yoo hoped that Sarawak will increase its offerings so that tourist demand will naturally grow to Sarawak.

“If you see some demand, yes! They will definitely open the direct drive or increase the number of flights, without being asked,” he said.

“This is what exactly happens in Sabah and several cities in Korea. The Korean government did not say anything. The airlines do it to make money. That’s why I recommend you to make Sarawak more attractive not only in renewable energy, but also in tourism.

“Improve buildings, build more resorts, together with some infrastructure, and at the same time also letting foreigners know about the attractiveness of Sarawak.

“That is the way to encourage the air carrier companies to open, reopen, and increase their flights.”

Sarawak steps up ecotourism efforts

Sarawak is committed to implementing sustainable development that would take into account socio-economic progress and environmental protection, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The state had, in 2019, agreed to nominate Sarawak Delta as the first geopark in the state and last year, the National Geopark Committee had agreed to endorse Sarawak Delta as the sixth national geopark.

“With this recognition, the Sarawak government aspires for Sarawak Delta to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp). Sarawak is currently in the process of preparing a dossier for SDGp’s (Sarawak Delta Geopark) nomination as a Unesco Global Geopark.

“In preparation towards Unesco Global Geopark, Sarawak needs to learn, share and gain experiences and ideas from geoparks that have been recognised as Unesco Global Geoparks,” he said in June this year in connection with his ongoing benchmarking visit to Jeju Island UGGp in South Korea.

The visit is to learn how South Korea manages Jeju UGGp, particularly on the community involvement activities, governance, socio-economic development and geotourism.

In the statement, Jeju Island has been chosen in view of it having achieved the coveted Unesco’s ‘Triple Crown’ status, which covers ‘Biosphere Reserve’, ‘World Natural Heritage’ and ‘Global Geopark’ recognitions.

Such international designations have made the island an environmental treasure that the global community needs to preserve.

“Jeju Island is also a very famous tourist destination. Therefore, Sarawak wants to learn how this environmental treasure can be preserved and at the same time, can improve the socio-economic status of the local population.”