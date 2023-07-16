Fadillah conferred Institution of Engineers Malaysia’s honorary fellow award

PETALING JAYA (July 15): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was conferred the Institution of Engineers Malaysia’s (IEM) Honorary Fellow Award at the IEM’s 64th Annual Dinner and Award Night 2023 held at One World Hotel here tonight.

Human Resource Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang, Public Works Department director-general Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool and former Penang state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari also received the award.

The award is conferred to distinguished individuals of acknowledged eminence and exemplary character for their substantial and outstanding services to the nation’s engineering profession.

The event was also attended by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who praised engineers for being prime movers of Malaysia’s nation-building in their roles as catalysts of infrastructure and economic development.

“They have one of the noblest callings in life, it is engineers who build the world, and it is engineers who contribute to progress,” he said, adding that engineers and IEM were vital in the country’s development towards developed nation status.

“We only need to look at the country’s infrastructure development and the progress in construction that we have achieved so far to realise the enormous amount of contribution made by the dedicated and committed pool of engineers in Malaysia,” Nanta said, as he urged involved parties to prioritise sustainability in the construction sector with an emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

He said ESG compliance would streamline the construction sector with Unesco’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“This will boost our capability and capacity to create sustainable built environments and foster greater partnerships between industry players and government agencies,” he added. – Bernama