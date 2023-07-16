Fair Land Sarawak: We are still beautiful

SOMEONE once wrote an opinion column, lamenting the situation in Malaysia, and he entitled it ‘Once we were beautiful’.

He was harking for the ‘good old days’ where he perceived the people in our multi-racial country lived in harmony. However, as far as our Fair Land Sarawak is concerned, I submit that ‘we are still beautiful’.

Someone might say: ‘Aren’t you being naïve? Can’t you hear the war drums of racism and religious intolerance being pounded by some nefarious characters, led by a very old and recalcitrant man and a religious bigot, from across the sea?’

Yes, I do hear. In fact, it reminds me of the song by Jim Reeves, ‘Distant Drums’, but this sound from across the sea is not so benign. Far from it, it is menacing.

By the way, those who are too young to know of the singer Jim Reeves, you can ask ‘Uncle Google’ – he will introduce to you a stack of records of that famous singer.

There are elections coming in six states in Peninsular Malaysia. As it is their wont, unscrupulous politicians would appeal to the electorate’s basest instinct of fear and greed. They preach that the target electorate’s position is threatened by the non-believers and the ‘pendatang’ (immigrants). They then present themselves as the saviours.

Okay, this is a convoluted way of describing racism and religious bigotry. Anyway, it is casting a pall of dark clouds over that part of our country. But compared to the peninsula, Sarawak is still bright and sunny. There is a saying: ‘If you dwell in darkness, darkness becomes you’.

So, let us dwell in the light.

Muara Tebas is a Malay village by the sea. It is about a 45-minute drive from Kuching. The few restaurants there serve very good seafood.

One day, I was savouring some very fresh lobsters when the piped music of the restaurant was interrupted by ‘tong, tong chiang, tong, tong, chiang’. When I looked up, I saw a bunch of little Malay boys, barely in their teens, banging away on empty cans and tins. One of them had a cardboard box on his head and dancing to the rhythm of the drumbeats.

Then it transpired to me that they were playing out a Chinese lion dance. They said that with some help from an uncle, they made a lion costume, with the head part from a cardboard box.

If the Malaysia Book of Records people are listening – this is the first Malay lion dance troupe.

Apparently, they saw a lion dance performed at the nearby Chinese temple (Chin San Yan Temple) and were mesmerised by it, and started to practise on their own.

As luck would have it, some members of the Kuching Dragon and Lion Dance Association heard about their adventure and came to the village to meet them and presented them with a set of proper lion costumes and musical instruments.

So, a full-fledged Malay Lion Dance Troupe was formed. That was a few years ago. The boys are now about 16 years and in secondary school, and their lion dance troupe is still intact.

There is a place in Miri (the second city in Sarawak) that is dubbed as a very holy place and rightly so. In this place, there is a church and a mosque built next to each other.

Standing less than 100m apart, the Masjid An Naim and the Good Shepherd Church are located about 10km north of Miri City.

On Fridays, the church will open its gate to allow Muslims to park their vehicles during prayer time, while on Sundays, the mosque will reciprocate by opening its gate for the churchgoers.

On special occasions like Christmas and Hari Raya, the Muslims and Christians would come together for joint gatherings.

Talking about joint gatherings, in Kuching there is an annual interfaith dinner where the representatives of all the main religious fraternities meet and partake in a meal.

A few years ago, they went even one better. In 2017, the Sarawak Islamic Information Centre organised and carried out the first Harmony Walk. This event is organised by a different religious group every two years.

This Harmony Walk is an expression of Sarawakians’ desire for unity and to live in harmony with each other. It seeks to demonstrate that religions can and ought to unite, rather than divide, us.

They adopt the theme ‘Unity Is Our Calling’.

Yes, unity is our calling and nothing unites us more than food.

The ‘Bak Kut Teh’ is the definitive Chinese, and it is a very Malaysian dish. It is said that this concoction of pork in herbal soup was invented by a chef from Klang. It is very popular, and the Muslims would love to have it, but they cannot.

So, it was a very pleasant surprise for me when I came across a food stall at the Kuching waterfront selling ‘Chix Kut Teh’ and totally halal. I do not know what those religionists think about this, but the patrons of the stall could care less as they slurp away at the delicious dish.

Of course, I must end with that iconic Sarawak dish – the Sarawak Laksa. Note, not Penang Laksa, Johor Laksa, Curry Laksa.

The Sarawak Laksa is not just a dish. It is the very symbol of Sarawak, the symbol of harmony.

You start with a bed of ‘bee hoon’ (rice noodle), add some fresh crispy bean sprouts, slivers of omelettes, slices of chicken, top with succulent prawns and now you ladle in that special broth, a blend of the various herbs and spices (the exact ingredients are a guarded secret by different families), add a sprig of coriander and you are ready.

It represents Sarawak. It is the amalgam of the best from the different communities of our Fair Land.

Yes, we are still beautiful, and we are in the sunshine.

Unfortunately, over the last few years, racial and religious bigotry have been rearing their ugly heads, threatening to slither into the psyche of the people and spreading venom.

It is getting more strident as elections are coming by. So far, it is still confined to the other side of the pond, but like a dark cloud of miasma, it could spread across the sea if we let our guard down.

July 22 is marked down as the day Britain granted Sarawak independence. On that day, we will hoist the state flag high at the highest flagpole.

It is time to remind ourselves of key words of our old state anthem, ‘Fair Land Sarawak’ and the current one, ‘Sarawak Ibu Pertiwiku’ (Sarawak, Our Motherland).

Let us remember our pledge as encapsulated in the anthems. Let us hold them to heart and keep the dark clouds at bay.

FAIR LAND SARAWAK

We will never cease to honour thee,

And with our loyal sons

Defend your liberty

SARAWAK IBU PERTIWIKU

Sarawak tanah airku,

Negeriku, tanah airku, Sarawak,

Engkaulah tanah pusakaku,

Tanah tumpah darahku,

Ibu pertiwiku

(Sarawak, my homeland

My state, my homeland, Sarawak

You are the land of my native soil

The land where my blood flows

My Motherland)

Rakyat hidup mesra dan bahagia,

Damai muhibbah sentiasa.

Bersatu, berusaha, berbakti,

Untuk Sarawak ku cintai

(The people live happily and in harmony,

Peaceful, always in goodwill with each other,

United, striving, contributing,

For my beloved Sarawak)