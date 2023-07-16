Fire razes house near Miri, family of three left homeless

MIRI (July 16): A family of three was left homeless after their house at Bukit Peninjau, Jalan Bakong, near here was completely destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were notified about the incident at 4.39pm and 12 firefighters from the Lopeng fire station were mobilised to the scene, located about 64 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a house which was totally destroyed. The three residents managed to escape to safety,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and they managed to fully extinguish the fire moments later.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, it added.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that there were no remnants of fire and the situation was safe.