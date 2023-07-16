GPS not sending election machinery to campaign in peninsula polls, will assist via its federal cabinet members

KUCHING (July 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not be sending its election machinery to help its federal allies to campaign in the peninsula state polls, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The GPS chairman said however Sarawak will assist the unity government via its members in the federal cabinet instead.

He said he had requested GPS MPs to give support to its federal allies at the six states through their official duties as ministers and deputy ministers.

“We have discussed (about) the six (peninsula) state elections, and during the nomination day we will send our reps to various states. As you know, we are the component of unity government, and we are part and parcel of unity government component parties.

“And as a result of that, we have a duty also to give support to unity parties in the six states. We have five ministers there, five full ministers and six deputies ministers.

“We have requested our ministers there to perform their official duties, to give the support to our unity component parties over that side,” Abang Johari told a press conference after chairing the meeting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Nomination for the peninsula polls is set on July 29.

Abang Johari acknowledges that although GPS is not involved in the peninsula polls, it would not mind helping because it wants to ensure the current federal administration is stable, adding that this would attract more foreign direct investment coming into the country.

“During nomination day, we will be sending out rep to various states. And the issues in peninsula Malaysia, we really did not know actually.

“But what we want to emphasise is that it is very important for us to have a stable federal government.

He also suggested that the theme for the Unity Government to be ‘Unite for the sake of Malaysia’s prosperity’.

“We have suggested this theme to our Prime Minister during our meeting in Kuala Lumpur (recently) because GPS is giving top priority to the question of unity, the stable government. That’s all,” he added.

Earlier on July 2, Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed hope that GPS would assist the party during the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.

Polling day for Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan will be on Aug 12.