I’m not retiring, says Baddrol

KOTA KINABALU (July 16): Baddrol Bakhtiar said he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet after the decision to end his stay with Sabah FC.

The former international played his last game in a Sabah shirt on Saturday, coming off the bench in the final 10 minutes in the 4-0 win over Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium.

The 35-year-old however assured that it will not be his last game in what has been a successfully career, although he stopped short of mentioning his future plan.

“First of all thank to God that we won tonight (Saturday) in my last game here. This is a victory and great moment that I will remember for a very long time.

“However, it will not be the final game in my football career. I will continue to play after this but before that, I have a mission to be accomplished.

“So I hope that Sabah FC fans will pray for my success,” said Baddrol who is reportedly named to contest in the Kedah state election next month.

The former Rhinos captain went on to say that it has been a memorable two years here for him playing for the Rhinos.

He said he was touched by the support showed by the fans from different backgrounds and the family atmosphere he felt since joining the squad last year.

“I was also surrounded by family and close friends. All these I have to thank the Sabah FC CEO (Ahmad Marzuki Nasir) and also the head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee for the opportunity given.

“I pray and hope that Sabah FC will continue to grow and achieve greater heights and be successful in the AFC Cup later this year,” added Baddrol.

In all, Baddrol made 41 appearances and scored 13 goals during his stay here.

Meanwhile, Marzuki on behalf of the Club and fans expressed appreciation to Baddrol for his services with the Rhinos.

“He showed much dedication and commitment to lead Sabah FC to playing at a higher level.

“Currently, Datuk Ong and I are in discussion on a potential replacement for Baddrol but we haven’t have a suitable candidate yet,” said Marzuki.

Kim Swee, on the other hand, said it was not easy for his former captain to come to such a decision but he believed it was taken for the sake of his future and must be respected.

“As we are all aware of Baddrol is not only a great player on the pitch but also a great leader off it.

“We will surely miss his leadership presence in the dressing room,” said Kim Swee.

On potential new signing to fill in the gap left by Baddrol, the head coach will leave to the management to decide.

“I will keep faith on the existing players in the squad but if we are adequate financially, I will certainly make improvement to the team since we have so many games to play still in the league, Malaysia Cup and the AFC Cup,” he said.

Earlier, Kim Swee hailed the Rhinos’ 4-0 win over Sri Pahang, which saw Darren Lok score twice while Ramon Machado and Stuart Wilkin were also on the scoresheet.

“The important thing is that not only we win all three points but we also kept a clean sheet … that was the main aim.

“We performed better than in the previous game. It was an achievement and performance that we need to maintain consistently,” Kim Swee said.

The Rhinos remain fifth in the 14-team Liga Super standing having collected 33 points from 17 games.

They will next take on second placed Selangor FC away on July 23.