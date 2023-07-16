Katibas folks excited over first-time hosting of Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari

KAPIT (July 16): It was a very lively atmosphere at Rumah Lucy in Nanga Lanang, Katibas in Song District, as the 26th edition of the iconic Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari kicked off with a ‘Leaders and The People’ gathering on Friday.

Federal Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who officiated at the event, joined the local folks in celebrating the hosting of the race in Song District for the first time.

Established in 1996, the raft safari was the brainchild of former deputy chief minister and Baleh assemblyman, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, during his time as the state’s assistant minister of tourism.

Traditionally, it would have Baleh as its starting point, and Kapit Town as the finishing point.

For this edition, however, the race was flagged off at Rumah Lucy and concluded at Song Express Boat Terminal.

Also present at the Friday evening event in the longhouse were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Custom) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, Song District Officer Harry Bruce, Bukit Mabong District Officer Calvin Linggong, as well as Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang and his deputy Watson Awan Jalai.

In his remark, Nanta hailed the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari as ‘an iconic eco-tourism event, eagerly awaited by the locals and the visitors alike.

“I welcome the powerboat team from Brunei taking part in this year’s edition, alongside other competitors from Kapit, Kanowit, Sibu and Song.

“I would also like to welcome the teams from Padawan (near Kuching), Layar and Betong coming for the whitewater rafting competition.

“I know everyone is very eager to see the races such as the highly-anticipated men and women’s bamboo raft races, the paddling boat competition, the kayak challenge and also the ‘Best Decorated Raft’ contest.

“Earlier today, I had so much fun watching the duck-catching competition, a side event here that was so exciting and loud with the cheer from the team’s supporters and spectators,” said Nanta.

Later, the federal minister announced government grants of RM20, 000 for SMK Katibas, SMK Song and SMK Song 2, as well as RM10,000 for all the primary schools in Song District.