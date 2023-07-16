Lee visits three families of Tudan Desaras Phase 6 fire tragedy

MIRI (July 16): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and his team from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin service centre on Saturday visited three families who were victims of the Tudan Desaras Phase 6 fire.

He made the visit to personally see their current situation upon learning of the fire tragedy, which broke out on Friday, from a local community leader here.

“Their house was gutted by the fire in the early morning of July 14. There were altogether 13 people living in the house from three families,” he said.

During the visit, Lee rendered welfare relief assistance to the three families as well as handed over dry food rations to them.

As almost all of their important documents were destroyed in the fire, he also explained about the procedures to obtain new copies of their documents to the victims.

Accompanying Lee were Councillor Nicholas Toh and KK Mohd Suhaimi Obeng.

Meanwhile, Lee also expressed his thanks to the Miri Fire and Rescue Department for the prompt response by firefighters in putting out the fire.

He also thanked the Malaysian Red Crescent Miri Chapter, Miri Welfare Department and Baitulmal Miri for rendering assistance to the families.