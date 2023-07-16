Liwan: Cash prizes totalling RM163,000 await Belaga Regatta 2023 winners

BINTULU (July 16): A total of RM163,000 worth of cash prizes await the winners of Belaga Regatta 2023, said Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang.

The Belaga Regatta will be held from July 30 to Aug 6 in Pekan Belaga.

“The Belaga people are looking forward to this event, the last time it was held was in 2018. This year will be its 7th edition.

“The sideline activities will start on July 30, but the main events will take place on Aug 3 to 6,” he said during a press conference after chairing the Belaga Regatta preparation meeting yesterday.

Liwan, who is Belaga assemblyman said various interesting activities have been planned by the organising committee and every event showcases the uniqueness of the Orang Ulu culture in the Belaga district.

“This kind of programme is also an opportunity for visitors from inside Sarawak or outside Sarawak to visit the Belaga district which is rich in culture and natural beauty,” he said.

The Belaga Regatta’s main event is the boat rowing races, with RM20,000 offered for ‘Lakin Hungey’ (Raja Sungai) and RM10,000 for the ‘unlimited’ category, as well as several other categories.

Other activities include cultural stage, traditional sports, fun run, sales booth, roadshows by government agencies and non-governmental organisations, mobile legend, traditional hut exhibition, speedboat race and Jualan Rahmah.