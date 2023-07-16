Make full use of mobile trucks to serve those in rural areas, EFP Sibu told

SIBU (July 16): Make full use of mobile trucks to serve those living in the rural areas, said Alice Lau during a visit to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Sibu branch here on Friday.

The Lanang MP said it is important for EPF Sibu to make full use of its mobile trucks to better serve those living in rural areas.

“This is so that they don’t have to travel to Sibu town for EPF-related services,” she added.

During the visit, she was welcomed by Sarawak EPF regional director Aminuddin Abdul Aziz and head of Sibu EPF branch Obed George Gomes.

Lau in a post on her social media page yesterday said she had the opportunity to observe the operations at the EPF service counters, and had a closer look at the mobile trucks.

“The EPF officials also held a briefing for us to get a clear picture of their plans and operations,” she said.