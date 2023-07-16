Man eats most drumsticks to win contest

KOTA KINABALU (July 16): A lucky man walked away with RM5,000 after winning the Lak Lak Chicken Challenge at Plaza Shell here on Sunday.

Lai Kok Took, 40, had emerged victorious in the customer category after devouring the most Lak Lak chicken drumsticks, 15, in eight minutes.

“I have been participating in food challenges for over a decade. This is my third chicken-eating competition this year.

“I am going to celebrate my victory with a cake with my mother tonight. I would also like to express my gratitude to foodpanda and SugarBun for organising the fantastic contest!” he said.

Lai was one of the five participants who had taken part in the customer category, and along with the others had showcased an unwavering spirit, finishing the scrumptious spicy chicken drumsticks with gusto.

The challenge also featured the media category, where members of the media fraternity took on the fiery culinary dare to bring home the category’s RM500 grand prize in an atmosphere filled with cheers, laughter, and a friendly competitive spirit.

Runners-up in the customer and media category received RM2,000 and RM300 cash prizes, respectively.

Also present were foodpanda Malaysia chief executive officer Sayantan Das and Borneo Oil Berhad managing director Datuk Joseph Ambrose Lee.