MetMalaysia issues Tropical Storm Talim advisory

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on severe Tropical Storm Talim, which is located approximately 1,327 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the storm was detected at the latitude of 18.8 north and longitude 116.1 east, approximately 451 km southeast of Hong Kong, China.

The department also said that based on observation at 8am, the storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 km per hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum speed of 92 km/h.

This condition may cause strong winds and rough seas over the waters off the South China Sea, it added. – Bernama