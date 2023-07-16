Minister: Delay in giving medical exam to suspected rape victim a case of communication breakdown

KUCHING (July 16): The delay in getting medical examination experienced by a suspected rape victim at a hospital here recently was a case of communication breakdown, said Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

The federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the officer on duty at the hospital was only following the standard procedures when requesting the suspected rape victim to lodge a police report first.

“Actually, I think this is a case of communication breakdown.

“All the necessary procedures were being adhered to, but maybe there was a communication breakdown in the beginning,” she said during a press conference after officiating at a ‘Sepeda Amal Borneo’ charity cycling event at a hotel here.

Nancy reiterated that it was a standard procedure nationwide for hospitals to refer a suspected rape victim to the police first before they could carry out medical examination to collect the evidence.

Talking further about the case of the suspected rape victim being initially denied medical examination at the One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) in the hospital, Nancy said the victim was asked to report the case to the police first, in that there was a police booth located near the OSCC.

“Maybe when asked to report the case to the police first, the victim did not realise that the police booth was just nearby. All hospital OSCCs are actually made to facilitate such cases.”

However, the minister said she had provided suggestions during a closed-door meeting with the Health Ministry so as to facilitate better handling of such cases in the future.

On July 8, Health Department Sarawak director Dr Ooi Choo Huck had clarified that the suspected rape victim, who came to the hospital at night of July 5, had been clearly explained about the necessary procedures, the importance to lodge a police report and also obtaining a written consent.

Dr Ooi said as the suspected victim refused to lodge a police report and no written consent was obtained, further medical examination could not be conducted and the person was given anti-pregnancy medical and antibiotics, as well as being referred for counselling services.

Dr Ooi stressed that the suspected victim was given the necessary attention and treatment during her time at the hospital.

On a separate matter, Nancy said she would leave it to the police to complete the investigation into a case in Ipoh where a six-month-old baby died on July 14, suspected to have been caused by abuse inflicted on the infant by a nanny.