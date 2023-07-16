Miri MP encourages youths, young entrepreneurs to volunteer

MIRI (July 16): Youths and young entrepreneurs are encouraged to volunteer as it allows them to make a positive impact on society, develop empathy and compassion as well as gain a broader understanding of the world around them, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said the spirit of giving is applaudable and should be emulated by others.

“In fact, our society needs more community service volunteers with empathy and compassion to reach out to those in need.

“If we can have more young people doing this, the world would have more love and warmth,” Chiew said in his remarks during an appreciation dinner he hosted for volunteers of Long Tepen Penan Village Rural Community Service Project on Saturday.

He added that these days, people often focus on making good income to make ends’ meet but there were still those who spared their time volunteering in charitable activities, which was commendable.

The coommunity service project was jointly organised by Persatuan Kebajikan Pembangunan Komuniti, Batu Niah Lions Club and The Twin Brothers Patisserie.

Over 40 volunteers from various agencies took part in the two-day, one-night trip to Long Tepen in Pelutan, Baram which is about five hours away from Miri city.

Chiew said that aside from outreach programmes to rural villages, there were also many hardcore poor families living in Miri city that needed attention too such as cases in Kampung Pasir, Tudan Desaras and squatter areas.