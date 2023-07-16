Much interest in new Astana Negri Sarawak project

APPARENTLY, the state government had quietly planned for quite some time to build a new official residence for the Head of State.

The secret was kept until Tuesday – July 4, 2023, when the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts let the cat out of the bag!

When it will be built, how long it will take to complete, and how much it will cost the taxpayers, only a few people know.

How does it look like? Not even the artist’s impression of the building has been seen in public.

Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he found the present Astana Negri, now 153 years old, a bit run down but good enough to be turned into a museum.

Another museum for Kuching City.

Two issues

There is much interest in this dual proposal; the new palace will be the common property of the people of Sarawak and as such, the ordinary citizens should have a certain say in its construction.

They should be allowed to comment, even critical comments, regarding the project. They mean well – they are being curious.

No one should equate their comments with those of the political party in opposition. They have their rights to express an opinion, or to remain silent. And silence does not necessarily mean consent – it may just mean ‘we reserve our opinions’.

When the news broke out on Wednesday, I had not read the morning papers. A former Malaysian ambassador, Datuk John Tenewi, met at the ‘TSI Workshop on Education’, was quite excited about something that I could not figure out.

He suggested that I write about the proposal in my column.

What proposal, I asked. “The new Astana, didn’t you know about it?” he asked back.

He opined that the architects handling the project should incorporate aspects of the local native architecture. He did not state what he had in mind, but I posed a leading question: the roof to look like that of the ‘baruk’?

Not another lemon squeezer, I added.

A ‘baruk’ is a unique building constructed in a large Land Dayak village. There is one at the village called Opar, in Bau.

The minister has his say about the proposal. What about the opinion of the Member of Parliament for Bandar Kuching, YB Dr Kelvin Yii?

The parliamentarian is of the opinion that the present Astana building could still be repaired and refurbished. He reckoned that the repairs would cost much less than a grand new Astana.

The cost of construction may be prohibitive and Sarawak may not be able to afford it at this stage, considering that there are many more pressing needs of the people of the state.

Priority. At this stage of our development, we need sufficient funds immediately for various basic projects as a matter of priority. I agree with YB Kelvin on this point.

The three past holders of the Office of the Head of State did not live in the present Astana because they had their own mansions elsewhere.

Is there a really urgent need for a new building costing millions?

There is so much interest in this new Astana project because it is a common property of Sarawakians, funded by taxpayers’ money – unless another ‘mysterious company with a lot of spare funds’ has committed to donating money with which to defray the construction, without strings attached.

Fancy one company pays for the controversial flag post, another paying for the construction of the new Astana, free!

I do not particularly like this sort of dealing, but who am I to question the right of any philanthropist to be generous to the government, whatever the motive of giving away so much money? God knows.

Comments and suggestions made by the ordinary citizens ought to be appreciated, because the final decision as to whether or not to incorporate the ‘baruk’ roof, for instance, rests with the government.

My friend, Datuk John, has put his neck out. There may be others like him who are keen on contributing ideas before the Astana is constructed, rather than wait until it is fully completed.

I have heard adverse comments on the architecture of the Borneo Cultures Museum in Kuching.

Too late to criticise. What is done cannot be undone.

Government does not lose anything by recording and considering the views of those of the citizens.

In the days of the Brookes, the Rajah’s word was law, but the present rulers of Sarawak should be more democratic.

When two historians, Dr Suffian Mansor and Datu Dr Sanib Sait (The Borneo Post – July 6, 2023) were asked by the press about the proposal to convert the present Astana into a museum, they welcomed the government’s decision to do so, but they did not touch on the construction of the new building.

By implication, they would accept whatever the design of the new palace, I suppose.

My own take on the matter is this: no further comment on the proposal of the new Astana until I have seen the artist’s impression of the building, the probable cost of its construction and whether or not there will be an open public tender for its construction and completion.

That shifts the attention to the question as to what to do with the present Astana.

A museum, open to the local visitors and foreign tourists almost every day, yes.

The tourists assigned to conduct tours to the ‘Astana’ must be familiar with the history of the building itself.

In the museum, displaying of the portraits or paintings of the first residents of the Astana, the English Rajahs, portraits of past Governors and the gifts which they received from the locals and the foreign dignitaries is essential.

All exhibits must be properly captioned in several languages (Arabic, Mandarin, French, English, Bahasa Malaysia).

Make it into a special history museum. Show the corner of the building where Rajah James Brooke had built his library, which was burnt down by the Chinese rebels in February 1857.

History buffs, please find out the titles of the books burnt from the relatives of people who had donated those books to the Rajah.

Get the Sarawak Association members in London to help locate living or relatives of the Rajah’s officers or the colonial officers to donate books on Sarawak.

The museum could turn out to be a rich source of materials for researchers.