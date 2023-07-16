Police probe into 3R issues involving three leaders almost complete, says IGP

KOTA BHARU (July 16): Investigations into three political party leaders regarding their statements that allegedly touched on the 3R (religion, royalty and race) issues are almost complete, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the police were expected to submit the investigation papers on the three leaders – Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang – to the Attorney General’s Chambers next week.

“All three of them have had their statements recorded.

“Investigations are almost complete, and we will send the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers as soon as possible, maybe next week,” he told a press conference after attending a briefing on the state election at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun was also present.

Razarudin said that investigations into the 3R cases were being carried out under the Penal Code, the Sedition Act, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. – Bernama