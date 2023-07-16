Revisiting DBKU Orchid Park, tissue culture centre in Buso

RECENTLY, I went to the DBKU Orchid Garden, located in the vicinity of the historical Astana Negri Sarawak and Fort Margherita, across the Kuching Waterfront on the Petra Jaya bank of Sarawak River.

I could see the newly-erected giant flag pole, not far from the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex.

The 15.4-acre Orchid Garden is divided into two major areas: the nursery, and the display section. Today, there are about 75,000 plants comprising 82 genera.

The endemic Borneo species such as the enchanting Slipper Orchid (Paphiopedilum sanderianum) and the rare green-black Coelogyne pandurate, the well-known Phalaenopsis bellina and Dendrobium Laila, as well as the blue Aranda Wan Chark Kuan and Aranda Madame Panni are on display there.

However, I could not find the Vanda Abang Zohari, named after our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) 2023 in February.

Opening at 9.30am and entrance is free to the public, this orchid park offers beautiful scenery for both gardening enthusiasts and photographers.

I, for one, am truly fascinated by the wonderful collection that it has.

That same weekend, I also met up with D Tim Hatch, the person-in-charge of the Malesiana Tropicals, at the Tissue Culture Centre in Buso, located along the old Bau Road near Kuching.

Malesiana Tropicals is managed by over 50 personnel, including laboratory technicians and nursery staff members.

Their tasks are indeed laborious, with re-potting of many plants as they get bigger before field-planting. In layman’s terms, they start off with material meristem cell works, which by itself is a wondrous undertaking as the cultivation is not from the typical seed or cuttings’ growth.

The tissue culture technology in fruit crop breeding has already brought abundant benefits in agriculture. Cell biotechnology has evolved into becoming an era of its own in improving crops.

Tissue culture refers to the in-vitro cultivation of seeds and parts of the plants in nutrient media under closely-controlled aseptic conditions. It brings about great potential in vegetative propagation on a commercial basis.

The various types of tissue culture involved the following:

plant culture of seedling or larger plants;

embryo culture of either mature or immature embryos;

culture of isolated plant’s organs;

tissue of callus culture from explant organs;

suspension culture of isolated cells and aggregates in liquid media;

protoplast culture under cell development, and;

anther or haploid culture.

All types of plant tissue culture involve two fundamental steps: the plant’s part or explant must be isolated from the plant body; and the excised plant parts be placed in appropriate growth media with favourable environment in which it can express itself or induced potential under the culture free from any bacterial, fungal contaminants that may be toxic or kill the metabolic growth.

The second phase of growing the plantlets in nurseries is done with an open-air environment.

Here we found piles of soil being mixed with cocopeat and other materials for soil improvement such as for it to be porous and drainable.

The potting mixture is filled in several types of containers such as the multiple pockets for small plants.

As the larger the plants grow, they are re-potted into larger containers for sale. These potted plants are all kept under shade and watered regularly to provide the nutrients and moisture.

Open field-planting is used for the larger plants. There are various species of banana, pineapples, vanilla and ‘engkabang’ (Shorea macrophylla, or illipe nuts) plantlets that those interested may call in to buy.

Happy Gardening!