Sagah: Conference centre to spur growth in Serian

SERIAN (July 16): The Serian Conference Centre (SCC) marks another significant milestone for Serian Division, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is also Tarat assemblyman, asserted that the completion of the centre serves as proof of the state government’s commitment in fulfilling its promises to develop Serian.

“The SCC project is a meaningful project that has been personally approved by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“SCC, as an avenue for various programmes in the future, will attract visitors to Serian and this will indirectly bring positive impact to the local socio-economic development,” he said at the launch of SCC and Serian Master Plan here yesterday.

Sagah said the construction of the RM87-million SCC began in 2020 and was completed on March 25 this year.

He then extended his gratitude to the implementing agencies and contractors for completing the project in accordance to the schedule.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said SCC, which comparatively functions like the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), will become a symbol of Serian and the event-based marketing will indirectly bring new life to the town.

“Since we already have SCC, we can bring in experts to meet and discuss here. Researchers and scientists can also meet here, while at the same time visit the local attractions, mountains and villages in Serian,” he added.

Also accompanying Abang Johari at the event was his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

In conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence, Abang Johari had personally led a convoy of 400 participants from Serian heading towards Kota Samarahan.

The convoy was flagged off by Sagah and left SCC here at around 1pm yesterday before making a pit stop in Siburan, and later towards Kota Samarahan.

Among those participating in the convoy were Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Deputy Minister of Transport II Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.