Sagah leads MEITD delegation in courtesy call on Education Minister in Putrajaya

KUCHING (July 16): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in Putrajaya recently.

According to a press statement, among the matters discussed were current issues faced by schools in Sarawak particularly in terms of shortage of teachers, lack of infrastructure and facilities as well as education programmes that have impacted the standard of education in the state.

The statement added that Fadhlina gave her assurance that these matters will be addressed and that her ministry will work closely with the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD).

Also present were MEITD deputy ministers Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and permanent secretary Azmi Bujang.