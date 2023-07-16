Salahuddin: Workshops need to display list of mechanics’ names, qualifications under new regulations

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Workshop operators now need to display a list stating the names of mechanics and their qualifications that can be viewed by consumers to help them obtain proper information to select workshops with qualified mechanics.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that the condition was one of several improvements contained in the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 that took effect nationwide on July 1.

He added that the move would encourage workshop owners to either hire qualified mechanics or help their mechanics to obtain proper qualifications.

“Operators also need to state clearly the category of spare parts being used, whether they are new, used or reconditioned to ensure consumers know what is being used to repair or modify their vehicle,” he said in a statement tonight.

Enforcement of the amendment, which was gazetted on June 22, 2022 after a series of engagements with industry players, had been postponed for a year from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 to allow those affected to prepare for the changes, he said.

“The postponement period for the enforcement of the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 ended on June 30, 2023 and it is in full effect nationwide as of July 1, 2023.

“Action can be taken for any breach of the regulations as stipulated under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599),” he added. — Bernama