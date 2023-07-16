Sarawak has highest incidence of cervical cancer cases in the country, says Nancy

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak has recorded the highest incidence of cervical cancer cases in the country, said federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

Noting that statistics have also shown that cervical cancer is the third most common cancer happening among women in the country, Nancy said a greater awareness on early screening and intervention measures need to be promoted.

“As the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, I feel great responsibility to ensure each woman in the country understands the importance of undergoing human papilloma virus (HPV) screening as well as taking a good care of their hygiene,” she said today.

The minister said this when officiating a ‘Sepeda Amal Borneo 2023’ cycling programme that entails traveling over 700 kilometres from Kuching to Bintulu over a six-day period to raise funds for Removing Obstacles to Cervical Screening (ROSE) Foundation in aid of cervical cancer elimination.

Nancy stressed that the women must be proactive in obtaining knowledge about the risk of cervical cancer and that early detection will enable a more effective treatment.

She also hoped ROSE Foundation will work closely with clinics under the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in their fight against cervical cancer by advocating screening and distribution of self-test kits.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said the organisation had organised a 1,100-kilometre charity cycling programme travelling from Sandakan to Sibu last year to raise funds for National Cancer Council and a similar meaningful programme is organised this year for ROSE Foundation.

A total of 20 cyclists, including two cancer survivors and one above knee amputee, are taking part in this year programme and about RM180,000 have been raised so far in support of eliminating cervical cancer and promoting awareness. Nancy has donated RM30,000 while another RM100,000 in donation is being targeted.

Dr Muruga also pointed out ROSE Foundation has been organising community-centric cervical screening programmes that have been effective in reaching targeted groups and improving the rate of screening.

“I was told that as many as 23,000 women have been screened under ROSE programme which is truly an amazing achievement,” said Dr Muruga.

Thus, Dr Muruga urged Malaysians to schedule a medical check-up every six months, or at least once a year, that will not only save lives but ultimately reduce medical expenses.