Three killed, another seriously injured in single-vehicle accident in Sibu

SIBU (July 16): Two men and a woman were killed, while another woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Deshon here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were notified about the incident at 11.34am and 11 firefighters from Sungai Merah fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, which skidded and crashed into a tree.

“There were four victims still trapped inside the car. All the victims were removed from the car by the firefighters using special rescue tools and stretchers,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said three victims were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while another victim, who was seriously injured and in a semi-conscious state, was sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

It added that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for further action.

“The firefighters ended the operation after carrying out flushing at the scene and ensuring that the situation was safe,” it said.