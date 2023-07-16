Three killed in accident along Jalan Embuau in Song

SIBU (July 16): Three men were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle, a car and a four-wheel-drive along Jalan Embuau, Song near here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie said the deceased were identified as Joshua Richard, 38; Jimbai Ujom, 57, and Sempun Lau, 51.

Andy said they were notified about the incident at 5.38pm and firefighters from the Song fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved three vehicles namely a motorcycle, a car and a four-wheel-drive.

“Three victims, who were on the motorcycle, were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he added.

He said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 7.33pm.