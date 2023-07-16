Uggah: Women must know the opportunities, programmes and aid before venturing into business

KUCHING (July 16): Women must learn more about various opportunities, programmes and assistance available and study the potentials before venturing into business, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier and Bukit Saban assemblyman said they ought to realise that many government departments and agencies are offering many entrepreneurship-related programmes.

According to him, these include training and guidance as well as financial assistance.

He made these remarks when officiating at a skill training and entrepreneurship programme held at a hotel here yesterday.

About 115 women who originated in the Bukit Saban state constituency attended the one-day event.

Uggah advised potential women entrepreneurs to acquire more knowledge and pay attention to the most viable and relevant sector.

“It is like you want to fish for the ‘Empurau’ or ‘Semah’. You must know the rivers and ‘lubok’ which have these fish. If you do not have such knowledge, your intention will be futile,” he said.

He reminded all that the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is worth their time to scrutinise.

“The PCDS 2030 is being very actively implemented. One of its pillars is Social Inclusivity where various income-generating programmes, assistance and others are offered for those interested.

“The PCDS is after all a strategy to increase the revenue of the state and the income of the people by the year 2030,” he said.

Uggah also pointed out that in its annual state budget, the state government had set aside very generous allocations to those wanting to venture into business.

“These are channelled through, as I have said, the various departments and agencies,” he added.

He was glad to note that 28 out of the total participants already had their own businesses, and one of them being a contractor.

“Please support each other. We have now a large number of our Betong community living in the city. Get to them and their businesses. Let us make full use of our numbers,” he said.

On another note, Uggah said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had now a programme to help upgrade those Class E and F contractors to the higher Class C.

He said under the programme, CIDB would provide training and assistance to help contractors upgrade their Class.

He believed that this would auger well for the Bumiputera contractors in the state who could then tender for bigger contract works.