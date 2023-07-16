Value of education in Malaysia needs to be improved, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (July 16): The value of education in Malaysia needs to be improved by targeting the needs of the country’s industries through academic studies and the search for more comprehensive knowledge, said Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Dewan Negara Speaker in a statement said this should also cover the science and education values of Islamic scholars so as to be balanced with existing education atonal values observed from the Western and European education systems.

According to him, since the arrival of colonists, the education system in Malaysia has been heavily influenced by Western and European values and ideologies, which were considered to be the best while the knowledge and educational values of Islamic knowledge that was brought before the colonial era has increasingly faded.

“I would like to suggest that educational knowledge from Islamic scholars from earlier centuries such as Ibnu Khaldun and Ibnu Sina should also be applied along with existing Islamic educational knowledge such as the guidance of Fardhu Ain and Feqah.

“The exposure to scholars of Islamic education is also together with Islamic values ​​that have brought Islamic governance to a golden age in terms of economy, education, technology and the prosperity of the people in general,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said reforms in Malaysia’s education system need to be considered so that the country’s democratic system and peace of the country can reach the glory of Islamic civilization in the last century.

He added that reforms at the school level will set the course for school children who will lead the country in the future.