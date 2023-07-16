Woman Kayan paramount chief strives to bring about changes in community

THE roles of Orang Ulu women in today’s society have changed tremendously over the years, with several of them having taken the non-traditional roles through active participation in politics, economy as well as in non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

One of them is Temenggong Elizabeth Deng, who has brought pride not only to her family but also the whole community through her active participation in many areas, mostly in championing the rights of women through her social work with local NGO, Doh Kayan Telang Usan (DKTU).

Elizabeth, now 63, created history when she became the first woman Orang Ulu Pemanca in 2012; thus, breaking the old tradition in her community where such a position would only be accorded to men.

“When I first received my appointment letter as Pemanca, I did not reject it – truly believing that I could do the job.

“After about a year and a half, I received an offer – this time to become the next Temenggong for the Kayan community.

“I declined the offer at first because I thought I had just started out my term as a Pemanca,” she said in an interview conducted in Miri recently.

Several months had gone by when she later received a call, still regarding the proposed appointment for her to be next Kayan Temenggong.

It was then when Elizabeth felt that she could no longer decline such offer.

“I took up the position as the paramount chief for the Kayans on July 20, 2014, with my community’s best interest in my heart.

“I just wanted to bring about changes in my community in particular, and the society at large,” she said.

Despite being the first Orang Ulu woman to be appointed as Temenggong and thus, breaking the man-dominated tradition in her society, Elizabeth said she did not face any backlash or criticism from her community.

She said ‘surprisingly’, she had been receiving support from them, which had enabled her to continue her second term as Temenggong.

“Prior to my appointment as Pemanca and subsequently, as Temenggong, there were not many Orang Ulu women being actively involved in politics, economy and in NGOs.

“But today, we can see many Orang Ulu women taking up the non-traditional roles, either as leaders in society, heads of government departments, and also a number of them becoming successful entrepreneurs.

“All these have been made possible because of the Sarawak government’s all-inclusive policy that includes women, including our Orang Ulu women, in politics, economy as well as other social sectors,” she said.

However, Elizabeth said she would still want to see better recognition being given to women.

“Although there are already some Orang Ulu women holding high positions in society and across various agencies and departments, I do hope that better recognition would be accorded to deserving women.”

According to the DKTU chairperson, there are many strong, intelligent and eloquent Orang Ulu women who are still not getting the equal opportunities in either serving at grassroots and community leadership levels, or holding high positions in both the government and the private sectors.

“While we see more and more Orang Ulu women getting actively involved in politics, economy and social sectors nowadays, actually we are still underrepresented.

“Therefore, we hope to see more Orang Ulu women coming out of their comfort zone and being ready to contribute towards the development of not just their community, but the state as well,” she said.

Elizabeth was confident that under the leadership of Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, women, especially those from the Orang Ulu group, would continue to gain recognition and be given equal opportunities in politics, economy as well as in other fields.