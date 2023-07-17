300 expected in Miri for first International Endocrinology in Chinese Medicine

MIRI (July 17): Some 300 participants are expected to attend the first International Endocrinology in Chinese Medicine 2023 on Nov 19-21 at Imperial Hotel here.

Organising chairman Jong Koi Chong told a press conference today the forum will focus on discussing misconceptions between traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and western medicine, as well as how both can be used in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and diabetic-related kidney disease.

“One of the objectives of this forum is to highlight the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016 (Act 775) – which regulates the TCM services in Malaysia and matters connected therewith. We want to highlight this because under this Act, all TCM are required to have their practices registered with the Ministry of Health (MoH) in order to legally operate, though currently there are those that operate under licence by local councils.

“Enforcement of TCM Act by the government is to ensure the safety and quality TCM services being accessible to the public while the same time, to achieve holistic healthcare for Malaysians,” said Jong.

Conference scientific chairman Datuk Dr Fam Tem Lom said it is he first of its kind to help TCM and western medicine practitioners better understand each other and help patients through both methods.

“This event will break the barrier of both groups, and can effectively help patients,” said Dr Fam.

The three-day conference will see key speakers sharing various topics on diabetes treatment; diabetes management; emergence of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors as successful agents in management of type-2 diabetes mellitus; diabetes and Covid-19: TCM treatment theory; and many other relevant topics.

The key speakers are MoH TCM division senior principal assistant director Dr Tajul Igmal Tajul Arus; MoH non-communicable diseases division’s Dr Noraryana Hassan; Universiti Sains Malaysia senior consultant endocrinologist Prof Datuk Dr Mafauzy Mohamed; Utar Hospital TCM Centre Assoc Prof Dr Te Kian Keong; IMU TCM speaker Prof Dr Tan Wen Tien; University of the Philippines, Manila clinical endocrinologist Prof Dr Nemencio A Nicodemus Jr; paediatric endocrinologist Prof Dr Mohd Yazid; IMU TCM lecturer Ong Siew Siew; and Subang Jaya Medical Centre consultant endocrinologist Prof Emeritus SP Chan.

Registration for the forum is now open with an early bird discount price of RM200 for those who register before Aug 31, while those outside Malaysia will be charged US$250.

Medical staff at government hospitals and polyclinics need only pay RM50 per pax; college students – RM100; and allied health professionals – RM100.

The price will be RM250 after Aug 31.

Jong welcomed members of the public, especially those interested to understand more about TCM in diabetes treatment, to attend the conference.

For more information, contact DMMB on 019-8547591 or email: [email protected].