44 left homeless after fire razes workers’ quarters at Sibu sawmill

SIBU (July 17): Forty-four individuals were left homeless after a fire completely destroyed a row of 25-door workers’ quarters at a sawmill in Jalan Tanjung Kunyit here today.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said no casualties were reported among the workers’ quarters occupants, who consisted of 19 foreigners and 25 locals.

He said firefighters from the Sibu Central and Sungai Merah fire stations were mobilised to the scene being notified about the incident at 7.54am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a row of 25-door workers’ quarters which were almost completely destroyed,” it added.

Andy said the fire engines could not gain access to the scene due to the narrow passage.

“Following that, the firefighters had to bring in a water pump using a four-wheel-drive vehicle to a nearby open water source,” he added.

Andy said the firefighting operation was carried out after that and the fire was fully extinguished moments later.

The losses and cause of fire are still being investigated, he added.