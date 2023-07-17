Awg Tengah conferred first-class award of Brunei’s Bintang Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa

KUCHING (July 17): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was conferred the Bintang Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa Yang Amat Berjasa Darjah Pertama (PSLJ) by Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Saturday.

A statement from the Deputy Premier of Sarawak’s Office said the award, carrying the honorific title of Dato Paduka Seri Laila Jasa, was presented to Awang Tengah during an investiture held in connection with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s 77th birthday celebration.

The ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, which was aired live by the sultanate’s public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Brunei (RTB).

Awang Tengah was accompanied by his wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.