Baru: Political extremism in Peninsula prompted PSB to work with PDP, support unity government

KUCHING (July 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) wants to move forward with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the unity government in the current political landscape, said its secretary general Baru Bian.

“We must look beyond our state shores and take into account the current political landscape of the country, which is now more polarised than ever,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued as a response to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration between PSB and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which is a component party in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday.

Baru, who is former chairman of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak, said he had been asked by many to comment on this latest move by PSB – especially because of his political stand over the years, which had been in opposition of Umno, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and the Barisan Nasional coalition.

He pointed out that in view of the current political developments at the federal level, PSB saw fit to work closely to support the efforts of the unity government.

“Therefore, the public support of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government and the GPS coalition led by the Premier through our collaboration with PDP is a move forward in a uniform direction.

“We cannot allow political extremists to take over the administration of this beloved country,” he said.

Baru said he was greatly concerned by the latest remarks and statements made by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that promoting multiracialism in Malaysia is unconstitutional and that Malaysia is “Tanah Melayu”.

In addition, the continuous attack by PAS president Tan Sri Hadi Awang on DAP and the intensifying politicising of the 3R (race, religion and royalty), especially by many Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders, are also of great concern to him.

“Two weeks ago, I was asked by Astro Awani to comment on Tun Mahathir’s comments and I referred to my speech in Parliament in July 2020 in response to then-Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s statement that Malaysia is a ‘Tanah Melayu’.

“I said that as a Sarawakian and a native, I was greatly disappointed that he felt the need to assert a racial claim to this country that is made up of many races and ethnic groups, including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

“In times of crisis such as the communist insurgency and the 1969 racial riots, the Orang Asli, Sarawakians and Sabahans also fought to protect the sovereignty of this land,” he said.

On the claim of unconstitutionality by Dr Mahathir, Baru said he had no idea how the former prime minister could think of such a thing.

“Nowhere is it stated in the Federal Constitution that Malaysia is a ‘Tanah Melayu’. It is common knowledge that Malaysia is a federation of Malaya together with Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners.

“Our forefathers would never have agreed to the federation if the idea was to become a federation of ‘Tanah Melayu’. It is truly disappointing that someone who was once considered a statesman could have descended to such depths to play the racial card in order to remain relevant,” he said.

He also said he was not surprised by the latest statements by PAS leaders, as this has been their political angle all this while.

“With this latest political development in West Malaysia where Dr Mahathir, PN, PAS and some Umno leaders are desperately making increasingly incendiary and divisive statements for political survival, there is reason for us to ensure this unity government prevails,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari – who is also GPS chairman – had told a press conference in Kuching on July 15 that GPS welcomes the PDP-PSB collaboration but maintains the latter is not a member of the state’s ruling coalition.

He said PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had briefed his party’s allies on its move to collaborate with PSB during the GPS meeting then.

“We feel that if the intention is good – let them have this collaboration,” he was quoted as saying in media reports.