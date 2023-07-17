Bau youth gets 12-month good behaviour bond for abusing meth

KUCHING (July 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered an unemployed youth to be placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine in March this year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan made the order against the 20-year-old youth offender after reviewing his social report presented by the Welfare Department.

Mason also ordered the youth, who hails from Bau, to undergo supervision at the Mile 10 police station once every two months within the bond period.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years, or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a maximum three years.

The youth offender committed the offence at the Padawan District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 1.40am on March 28, 2023, when his urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the youth offender was unrepresented by legal counsel.