BOSS in charge as 185 Trios league resumes

KUCHING (July 17): BOSS now lead in the 14-team Megalanes Sarawak 185 & Below Trios League which resumed after a long break. The trio beat Bravo Bowlers 17-3 on Thursday for 39.16 Peterson points to amass 77.54 points so far.

Team Para also impressed with a 17-3 victory over The Jackals to add 40.59 points for a total of 76.10 to climb up to second place.

Gai Bowlers sit in third place with a 11-9 win over Unlimited Strikers for 34.31 points and a total of 73.67.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone leapfrogged from 12th to 8th spot while The Jackals team dropped all the way down to 13th place.

Andrew Dain of Gai Bowlers is leading the Individual High Game (Scratch), Individual High Series (Handicap) as well as Best Senior (Handicap) categories with 255, 848 and 848 pinfalls respectively.

Eddie Tan from Rolling Stone sits on the pole in the Individual High Game (Handicap) and Best Senior (Scratch) with 235 and 771 pinfalls respectively.

Abg Yahya Abg Azhar from Team Para is the leader in the Individual High Series (Scratch) with 834 pinfalls, contributing to Team Para’s lead in the Team High Game (Scratch) category and Team High Series (Scratch) category with 588 and 2,255 respectively.

Salmiah Morshidi of Unlimited Strikers is leading the Best Female (Handicap) award with 789 pinfalls.

The Team High Game (Handicap) category is led by Fast Strike team with 596 pinfalls while Unlimited Strikers claimed the lead in the Team High Series (Handicap) with 2,237.