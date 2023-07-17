Monday, July 17
Damaged Bung Orad Hall at Kpg Grogo to be immediately repaired, says Tasik Biru rep

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
Henry (standing) speaks at the event. – Photo from Sarawak Public Communications Unit

BAU (July 17): The Bung Orad Hall at Kampung Grogo, which was recently damaged by a fallen tree will be immediately repaired, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

After visiting the site to assess the damage yesterday, Henry announced that a RM25,000 of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant will be channeled to repair the hall.

“The damage had caused caused concern among local residents here,” he said during the site visit after he officiated a programme organised by the Bung Orad committee, here on Sunday.

The hall is located at the base of Bung Orad, a mountain near Kampung Grogo and Kampung Sibuluh here.

Bung Orad is also getting popular these days among locals as recreational and hiking spot.

Meanwhile, Bung Orad committee chairperson Dorlila Labis stated that such a programme was held to request the support and attention of Henry as the elected representative to improve and upgrade the facilities there.

Dorlila, who is also Kampung Sibuluh village chief, said Bung Orad has the potential to be developed as tourism and leisure spot for Bau.

Also present were a Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier John Nyigor, Jagoi Area Penghulu William Morfor and Grogo village chief Augustine Rigok.

