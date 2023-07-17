Dr Sim: S’wak govt targets all 287 health clinics connected to internet by 2026

KUCHING (July 17): The Sarawak government is aiming for all 287 health clinics across the state to be connected to the internet by 2026, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said a total of 148 clinics are internet ready but currently lack the necessary equipment to be connected to the information and communication network.

“At the moment, we are looking at the 148 clinics that are internet ready first. Once I got the letter from state health department, I will discuss with our Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg about it,” said Dr Sim.

The deputy premier said this during a ceremony for the handing-over of medical equipment from Rotary Club of Bintulu Central to rural clinics in Bintulu at the Old Court House here today.

Moreover, Dr Sim said he had proposed to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to realign their fibre optic cables to cover health clinics in the rural areas, as part of their project connecting 618 schools in the state to the internet.

On another matter, he said negotiations are ongoing with the federal government on matters related to the rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including healthcare autonomy and financial allocation under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

During the ceremony, Dr Sim witnessed the symbolic handing over of 48 medical equipment, comprising blood analysis system, haemoglobin analyser, haematology analyser and urine analyser, to 12 rural clinics in the Bintulu Division.

The donation of the medical equipment, worth RM1.4 million, is fully funded by Latter-day Saints (LDS) Charities and the project was handled by Rotary Club of Bintulu Central.