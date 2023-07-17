Every minister in my Cabinet is clean, says PM Anwar

SEBERANG PERAI (July 17): Ministers appointed under the unity government have remained clean and free from corruption, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said in the past eight months, his Cabinet was closely monitored by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“I instructed the MACC to check all of the ministers and there was not one corruption case that involved any of the ministers,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Penang unity election machinery in Seberang Jaya last night.

He said it is a record in the history of the country.

“We need to clean up and save the country. If we don’t clean up, this country will go to the dogs,” he said.

He then reminded his political opponents that they too had records of corrupt practices.

“I gave them a warning before, and now, I repeat my warning: You talk about integrity and governance, but with your track record, let the agencies investigate.

“When you were the minister of finance, you took billions, you have a joint foreign account with billions in it, and now, you say you are a pejuang Melayu,” he said.

The Pakatan Harapan president (PH) said it was not easy for the coalition to work with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the unity government, but it had to.

“We are united based on principles, not to steal from the country, not to remain in power, but to ensure the stability of the country, to save the country,” he said.

He said there may be certain groups within PH that are still uneasy about the collaboration with BN and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Some say we don’t need to work with Zahid and that we should campaign for the state elections separately,” he said.

However, he said the unity government is bringing stability to the country.

He said in recent months, the unity government had managed to attract investments and interest from major players from the United States such as Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, Hong Kong’s Richard Li, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and China’s Geely Auto.

“Richard Li has expressed an interest in investing in Malaysia and Aramco has decided to make Malaysia its Asian hub,” he said.

He attributed it to the unity government’s hard work and that the government will continue to work hard to save the country.

On the upcoming state elections, Anwar said that he believes the united front of PH-BN in Penang could bring about a historic win for the unity coalition.

“Umno has its stronghold in the rural areas, DAP in the urban areas, while PKR is a mix of both.

“So if we have a strong strategy and pool together the strength of our grassroots, no one can shake us,” he said.

He said the only condition is for everyone to work hard to achieve wins in the elections. – Malay Mail