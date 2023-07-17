Five civil servants nabbed for submitting false claims

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested five civil servants on suspicion of submitting false transfer claims involving several districts in Sabah amounting to approximately RM61,000.

According to sources, the five suspects aged between 30 and 50, including one woman, were believed to have been arrested between 10 am and 12.30 pm when they arrived at the Sabah MACC office on Monday.

The sources said that all of the suspects were believed to have submitted receipt statement(s) of a transport company for the purpose of paying for the delivery of household goods and vehicles when the service was never performed.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all the suspects were detained for 24 hours for further investigation, and he did not rule out the possibility that some follow-up arrests would be made.

Karunanithy said the five suspects will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court on Tuesday morning.

“Following this, the Sabah MACC has provided advisory services to the State Public Service Department (JPAN) by suggesting some improvements to the system service circular and procedures regarding transfer claims in the department,” he said.

He said that the State government has also welcomed the advisory services and is now in the process of improvement.