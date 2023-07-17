Human Rights Watch urges govt to find Myanmar refugee activist, family following possible abduction in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): Human Rights Watch (HRW) today urged the Malaysian government to immediately prioritise a thorough and transparent investigation into the possible abduction of Myanmar refugee activist Thuzar Maung and her family.

In a statement, HRW Asia director Elaine Pearson said that Thuzar Maung, 46, also spelled Thu Zar Moung, is an outspoken supporter of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement and a long-time advocate for democracy in Myanmar and refugee and migrant rights in Malaysia.

“We fear that Thuzar Maung and her family were abducted in a planned operation and are at grave risk.

“The Malaysian government should urgently act to locate the family and ensure their safety,” she said.

Pearson said that Thuzar Maung, her husband, Saw Than Tin Win, 43; her daughter, Poeh Khing Maung, 16; and sons Aung Myint Maung, 21, and Thukha Maung, 17, were believed to have been abducted by unidentified men from their residence in Ampang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, based on reports from witnesses and CCTV footage.

“On July 4, at about 4.30pm, a car entered the gated community where the family lives. The driver told the security guards they were police.

“Two hours later, Thuzar Maung was on the phone with a friend, who heard her yell to her husband that unknown men were entering the house, before being disconnected.

“At about 7.10pm, the same car and the two cars owned by Thuzar Maung’s family were seen leaving the compound. Thuzar Maung’s phone and the phones of her husband and children appear to have been immediately turned off, as no calls have gone through since,” Pearson explained.

Pearson said that the CCTV footage at the guard booth captured the licence plate of the ‘police car’, which Malaysian police have since identified as fake.

“The footage also captured a black-gloved hand of the driver of one of Thuzar Maung’s cars holding out the gate card to exit the compound.

“Vehicle logs show that the same car had entered the gated community on June 19. Thuzar Maung’s colleagues who entered the house on July 5 said there were no signs of robbery,” she said.

Pearson said that Thuzar Maung fled Myanmar for Malaysia in 2015 to escape growing violence against Muslims.

She said all five family members of Thuzar Maung are recognised by the United Nations Refugee Agency as refugees in Malaysia.

“Foreign governments should press Malaysian authorities to quickly uncover the location of this family.

“Myanmar activists are apparently at risk even when they criticize the military junta from a country where they have sought asylum,” said Pearson.

Pearson said that Thuzar Maung serves as chair of the Myanmar Muslim Refugee Community and Myanmar Migrant Workers Committee and has worked closely with Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government.

“She has over 93,000 followers on Facebook, where she posts criticism of abuses by Myanmar’s junta, which took power after a February 1, 2021 military coup.

“Her friends and colleagues expressed concern that she was targeted for her activism. The police in Kuala Lumpur have opened an investigation into the case,” she said. – Malay Mail