Kuching Autistic Association raises RM300,000 through charity food fair event

KUCHING (July 17): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) achieved its target of raising RM300,000 this year through its Charity Food Fair that was held at the Association of Churches Sarawak Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre yesterday.

Organising chairperson Connie Yeo, who is a committee member of the association, said the amount raised is a new record for the association.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, we have never reached such a high figure and the highest we managed to raise was around RM250,000.

“Therefore, we are very happy and grateful to the community and everyone involved including those who contributed to make this fundraising event a success,” she told reporters.

However, she was unable to provide the total amount of funds collected until all funds collected from ticket sales and cash sales are confirmed by the association’s treasurer.

“But, from our observation, the accumulated funds have already exceeded RM300,000,” she said.

The fund raised will be used to support the operating costs of the association’s Resource and Education Centre.

“We experience a deficit of RM750,000 for operating costs every year. Therefore, the funds collected will be used for the overall operating costs of the centre,” she explained.

Besides the annual charity food fair, other events such as a charity run, art exhibitions and others will be held to raise funds.

There were 97 stalls set up during the food fair which ran from 8am to noon, offering food and beverages, clothes, and crafts.

The organiser had also lined up performances to entertain the visitors.

Among the performers were representatives from KAA, Welfare Emas Folk Dance Group, My Dance Studio, Sarawak Amateur Gymnastics Association, Secret Dancers Club, Danceholic Studio, Super Vision Event Enterprise, Friendship Park Dance Group and James Tay Ballroom.

Earlier, Deputy Sarawak Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was present to officiate at the event and he also took the opportunity to present certificates of appreciation to the participating stalls.

KAA president Dr Catherine Chen was among those present.