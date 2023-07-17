Longhouse JKKKs, associations, govt agencies in Tatau urged to join ‘Niti Daun’ competition

BINTULU (July 17): Longhouse Village, Security and Development Committees (JKKKs), associations and government agencies in Tatau have been urged to take part in the ‘Niti Daun’ competition.

The programme, to be held on Aug 6, is one of the activities in conjunction with Pesta Tatau 2023, that will take place from July 29 until Aug 13.

Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, when chairing the ‘Niti Daun Pesta Tatau 2023’ coordination meeting, said the contestants will take an about two-kilometre walk from Pasar Baru to the main stage at Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan.

“The champion will receive RM3,000, followed by RM2,000 and RM1,000 for second and third place, respectively,” he added.

Jabang said the theme for the ‘Niti Daun’ competition is a traditional costume of the respective ethnic groups.

For registration, contact Pemanca Gerosen Jubin on 019-8871668 and Long Jok on 013-6465755.

Also present during the meeting were Tatau District Administrative officer cum Pesta Tatau 2023 chief coordinator Winnie Dian and Pemanca Gerosen Jubin.