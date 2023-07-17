Magical Train Ride set to create history in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): The inaugural Magical Train Ride with “Toh Puan” programme to be held on September 26 is set to create history and boost Sabah tourism, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She suggested that the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants, Sabah Branch (Puspanita Sabah Branch) implement their proposed tourism-related project (as part of the programme) to enhance the image of a total of 15 railway stations from the Sembulan station right up to the Tenom station in the interior, within 12 months from now.

The association plans to install a new and attractive “welcome” signage at a strategic location for each railway station, complete with an adjacent facility for recreation and promotion of the local products of each district or sub-district.

Liew assured Puspanita Sabah Branch of her ministry’s support for the Magical Train Ride with “Toh Puan” programme and Puspanita Sabah Branch’s project during a courtesy call by a 10-member delegation led by its chairperson, Datuk Dr Hjh Nuinda Hj Alias on Monday.

She advised the Puspanita Sabah Branch team to work closely with the respective district councils and Sabah State Railway Department (JKNS) to realise their project in a spirit of mutual cooperation.

“This may be challenging but when completed, it will be Puspanita Sabah branch’s legacy and a big contribution to Sabah tourism and the State Government. I am happy for you and your team,” Liew told Dr Nuinda.

“The Sabah branch will make an impact and a difference under your leadership in the current term.”

For the tourism-related project, the director of JKNS, Leonard Poyong, agreed to provide the space in the vicinity of the existing signage at each railway station.

“As part of the beautification effort, my department can also provide the locomotive heads of dilapidated trains to add value to enhancing the new ‘welcome’ signage area,” he said.

Briefing the minister on the Magical Train Ride with “Toh Puan” programme, Dr Nuinda said it is a collaborative effort by Puspanita Sabah Branch, Mutiara GRS Sabah (a non-governmental organisation), JKNS and Sabah Women’s Affairs Department (JHEWA).

“One of the objectives is to draw both local and foreign tourists to visit rural districts like Papar and Beaufort,” she said.

Meanwhile, Poyong, who briefed Liew on the programme, said Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Hajah Norlidah Binti Tan Sri Datuk R.M. Jasni will flag off the Steam Engine Train Services at the Tanjung Aru Railway Station at 8am on September 26.

She and her entourage will then ride on Sabah North Borneo Railway until they reach the Papar station, after which they will continue the ride on VIP Carriage 8906 to the Beaufort station.

“We provide two types of train services from Kota Kinabalu to Beaufort – engine train services from Tanjung Aru to Papar and then diesel engine train services from Papar to Beaufort. This is the first time we are using the VIP coach from Papar to Beaufort,” Poyong said.

Also present at the courtesy call were the Ministry’s Assistant Secretary (Development), Lanah Sungkoling, Puspanita Sabah Branch officials, Zaiton Bakri (Chairperson, Visit Sub-Committee), Samsakiah Jamil (Deputy Chairperson, Household Economy and Handicraft Sub-Committee), Nur Aziyah Yaacub (wife of Papar District Officer) and Dayang Hanim Awang Basir (wife of Beaufort District Officer).