Majang: Education key to ensure younger generation not mere bystanders as Bintulu develops

BINTULU (July 17): The younger generation must focus on education to become active players instead of mere bystanders as Bintulu continues to develop, said Datuk Majang Renggi.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said parents must always prioritise their children’s education.

“This is because education is very important for us to get job opportunities, especially in Bintulu which is developing so rapidly. If we don’t care about our children’s education, we can only see these factories.

“Without enough academic knowledge and skills, how can our children get the job opportunities that have been provided, especially in Bintulu,” he said during a leaders with the community programme in connection with Sarawak’s 60 years of independence celebration and Ngiling Bidai at Rumah Joshua Manit, KM36 Jalan Tatau-Bintulu yesterday.

He said since 1980, factories such as Shell, Petronas, and MLNG have been built here and now more plants are operating, with two hydrogen factories being constructed.

In addition, he said there are factories in Samalaju Industrial Park such as OM, OCIM, and Press Metal, which provide various job opportunities.

Touching on the 60th anniversary, Majang said Sarawak became independent on July 22, 1963 and then formed Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

“Sarawak and Sabah did not join Malaysia but we together established Malaysia,” he stressed.

After 60 years of independence, he said Sarawak has experienced rapid growth economically, especially in Bintulu, which has developed from just a small fishing village to a major player with big industries.

On Gawai Dayak, Majang said it has only been celebrated since 1965 as before that the people celebrated Gawai Batu.

“At that time, we held a ‘Ngacau tikai’ programme at least two or three days before Gawai Batu and after two to three days of Gawai Batu we had ‘Ngiling tikai’,” he said.

The situation has changed and the pre-Gawai programme is held a month before Gawai and Ngiling tikai is held even more than a month after Gawai, he said.

“This is the time for us to apologise to each other, foster closer rapport and understanding,” he said.

During the event, Majang also announced an RM25,000 minor rural project (MRP) grant for the Rumah Joshua Manit village security and development committee.