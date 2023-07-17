Malaysia needs to be pragmatic in addressing geopolitical challenges, says Zambry

PUTRAJAYA (July 17): Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that Malaysia needs to adopt an approach to be seen as a middle power with a pragmatic policy in addressing current geopolitical challenges.

He emphasised that Malaysia is in a crucial position within the current geopolitical situation, which involves intense competition between major powers such as China and the United States (US), and it is necessary to have a pragmatic policy in dealing with these geopolitical challenges.

“We need to take an approach on how to position Malaysia as a middle power. We understand that we are not a major power, but at the same time, we cannot be seen as a power that has no impact whatsoever.

“It cannot be denied that Malaysia is located in one of the most strategic areas amidst this competition between major powers. With Malaysia situated in highly busy waterways like the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca, it is imperative for Malaysia to be a country with a pragmatic policy in observing the developments,” he said during a media briefing after chairing the second meeting of the Foreign Policy Consultation Council at Wisma Putra, here.

In this regard, he stated that a balanced and nuanced policy framework is crucial for Malaysia to avoid being perceived as leaning too much towards any particular direction or supporting any major power in a way that could result in an imbalanced impact on Malaysia.

He mentioned that Malaysia needs to ensure that each non-aligned policy adopted has a positive impact on the current geopolitical environment, including in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

On today’s meeting, Zambry stated that it discussed the global economic position, including the implications of intense competition between major powers such as China and the US on other countries like Malaysia, which lies in the middle in terms of power.

He mentioned that the meeting also discussed current geopolitical challenges and what is Malaysia’s approach when certain countries establish security cooperation such as AUKUS (the partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US). — Bernama