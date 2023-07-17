MASwings mounts extra flights to Bario during Pesta Nukenen 2023

MIRI (July 17): Rural Air Services operator MASwings will be mounting an additional flight daily from Miri to Bario in conjunction with the upcoming Pesta Nukenen 2023.

In a statement today, MASwings said these additional flights will be effective from July 25 to 31 in support of the Pesta Nukenen 2023 and the 16th edition of the Bario Food & Cultural Festival taking place on July 27 to 29.

MASwings chief operating officer Suresh Singam said being the ‘Pulse of Borneo’, the airlines uphold its role as the main operator in providing safe and reliable air transport services especially into the rural areas within the Public Services Obligation (PSO) Agreement, especially of Sarawak.

“The additional flights from Miri into Bario during this food festival is to support Sarawak Tourism Board’s initiative in promoting domestic tourism and we thank Ministry of Transport Malaysia and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) for the ad hoc approval granted,” he added.

Suresh said the additional flights also offer a perfect opportunity for more people to visit Bario highlands and explore the wonderful attractions, beautiful culture and fascinating heritage with unique food being displayed by the local Kelabit community.

Passengers can grab the above opportunity and book their journey through MASwings or Malaysia Airlines ticket offices, or at any appointed travel agents throughout Malaysia.

Bookings can also be made via Malaysia Airlines Call Centre number at 1 300 88 3000.

For more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules and to book your next travel hassle-free, do visit MASwings’ website at www.maswings.com.my.