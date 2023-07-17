Ministry’s move to expand social security coverage for freelance journalists lauded

KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) is in efforts to protect the well-being of stringers in the media industry as they are in need of protection while on duty.

Yesterday, its minister Fahmi Fadzil said he will hold discussions with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and relevant parties regarding contributions for journalists, especially stringers (part-time journalists).

National Press Club president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said the discussion would reassure the need for coverage of stringers in the event of an accident or injury while on duty.

“Currently, most stringers are not protected unless they were former reporters for media houses. Stringers are part and parcel in the media industry, as most organisations would not have everyone (reporters) on site all the time,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Simultaneously, he suggested KKD to continue their effort to create an environment for stringers to contribute towards the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to enable more systematic procedures.

He also suggested that KKD has a conversation with the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), representatives from media houses, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) and the Human Resources Ministry to standardise the job scope and employment rates for stringers.

“A deeper discussion is needed to establish a standard payment role for stringers, either to be paid by hours or per article,” he added.

Astro Awani Perak representative Amirrul Rabbani Rashid said that if the contribution as announced by KKD takes place, stringers can enjoy benefits for example in terms of covering the cost of health care, as received by other Socso contributors.

“The effort is seen as able to lighten the stringer’s burden, especially in the face of unforeseen situations such as facing an accident or injury while on duty,” he said.

In addition, he suggested that KKD conduct an inter-agency effort such as the Ministry of Finance or Bank Negara in providing assistance in obtaining banking financing, for example for owning a house or a vehicle.

“This is because there are some stringers facing problems in terms of the matter. In fact, some of them have a monthly income that enables them to get a bank loan,” he said.

Meanwhile, NUJM president Farah Marshita Abdul Patah said with the Socso contribution, the stringers will also get compensation if they are involved in any accident during active duty.

She also suggested in addition to the Socso contribution, KKD could also arrange for stringers to obtain medical insurance or medical cards to cover their injuries if they are warded at a hospital due to accident.

“Insurance protection aside, KKD should look at the payment rate for stringers especially toward their overtime payment as most stringers work more than eight hours,” she added. — Bernama