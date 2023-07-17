‘Nail biting’ win sets Titans up for ‘great’ comeback

KUCHING (July 17): Titans stayed in the chase for more glory in the KGS-OBYU Inter Team Match Play Championship when the 2021 champions overcame another hurdle in their long journey back to the top at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) greens today.

They edged SK2 3-2 in what their captain Ferdinand Janting Maurice described as “a nail-biting affair”.

Adzammia Abdul Rahman and Richard Sim Keng Kie gave Titans a winning start at Santubong Nines beating Ismail Puat and Sylvarius Gopog 2-1 in the foursomes.

Veteran golfer Abdul Aziz Sahari extended the lead to 2-0, winning 2-1 in a close encounter with Abdul Rahman Manshor in the 1st singles.

However, SK2’s Mohd Fauzi Mohammat and pair of Affendi Ahmad-Dzaiffy Yaya pulled back two valuable points to level the score 2-2 after beating Stephen Mau Matahary Maurice Bujang 4-3 in the 2nd singles and Yahya Ibrahim-Andrew Bong Chin Xhin 2-0 in the 1st four ball.

Tommy Li Chiau Tong turned ‘Titanic’ hero when he made the winning putt at the eighth hole of Hole 17 in the 2nd four ball. He was partnering Janting in the final game of the match against Zaharuddin Sabang and Mohd Hafiz Jemat Abdullah.

“We are happy to have won this important match and stay in contention for the challenge trophy. We were in the right team spirit where everyone was doing right thing.

“As we are from loser’s pool, we still consider ourselves as the underdogs going to the next match,” Janting told The Borneo Post.

They will face Prodigy who lost 2-3 to defending champions Warriors in the semifinals of the winner’s pool.

“Titans has aspired to go to the final every year for the past 12 years but we only managed to win after 10 years in 2021. We hope we can go to final again this year and if we can make it, that will be one of the greatest comebacks in the history of KGS match play.

“Prodigy is a young team and we are expecting another tough fight. If we lose to them, we will still finish in third place,” he added.

Titans lost 2-3 to HGA United in their opening match on July 11 and were relegated to the loser’s pool. However, they beat J&J5 and Harmoni 23 both by 3-2 margins. They went on to avenge their defeat to HGA United with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals of the losers pool.

Titans finished eighth last year and fourth in 2020.