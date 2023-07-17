Monday, July 17
Oldest working tinsmith in Kuching passes away

By Matthew Umpang on Sarawak
Photo taken on Feb 9, 2021 shows Ho repairing the valve of a tuba belonging to Corporal Walter Bolingut (right) of the 4th Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps Brass Band at his shop, Ho Nyen Foh, at Bishopsgate Street, Kuching. – Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (July 17): Ho Swee Neng, the oldest working tinsmith in Kuching’s Old Bazaar and one of the most recognisable icons of the city, has passed away according to a Facebook post.

Facebook user Charlotte Hunter shared the news on the ‘Kuching – Then and Now’ group on Facebook at 8.30pm Monday that Ho had died.

Easily one of the most photographed people at the Main Bazaar, Ho had also been immortalised as a mural by renowned Sarawakian mural artist Leonard Siaw.

The mural, which depicts Ho at work, can be seen at Carpenter Street at the Kuching city centre.

The Borneo Post is trying to gather more information about the demise of the tinsmith.

