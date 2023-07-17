Oldest working tinsmith in Kuching passes away

KUCHING (July 17): Ho Swee Neng, the oldest working tinsmith in Kuching’s Old Bazaar and one of the most recognisable icons of the city, has passed away according to a Facebook post.

Facebook user Charlotte Hunter shared the news on the ‘Kuching – Then and Now’ group on Facebook at 8.30pm Monday that Ho had died.

Easily one of the most photographed people at the Main Bazaar, Ho had also been immortalised as a mural by renowned Sarawakian mural artist Leonard Siaw.

The mural, which depicts Ho at work, can be seen at Carpenter Street at the Kuching city centre.

The Borneo Post is trying to gather more information about the demise of the tinsmith.