Partnership with Singapore foundation seeks to inspire S’wak’s students to learn maths

KUCHING (July 17): The ‘Mathematics Pedagogical Learning, Understanding and Support’ (Maths PLUS) programme with Singapore is expected to inspire an estimated 80,000 students across Sarawak to learn mathematics by 2027.

The four-year partnership between the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Sarawak’s Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), aims to improve the teaching abilities of primary school teachers across the state.

Launching Maths PLUS today, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the programme, which is starting with teachers in Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian, serves as a platform to inspire future generations to be interested in mathematics.

“SIF will be having a collaboration with us for four years. Today, they have a session with the headmasters of our primary schools so that they will later on be able to disseminate information, skills, and expertise to their own schools.

“We hope that by 2030, we will have about 80,000 students who are inspired to learn mathematics, thereby reaching our target of having 60 per cent of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students,” he told reporters after the programme’s launch at the Institute of Teacher Education Batu Lintang Campus here.

He said the programme would involve training primary school heads.

“Our partners will give training to 20 educators to become master trainers, who will later conduct programmes to train fellow educators at the grassroots levels,” he explained.

It is understood that through a series of workshops, the educators will enhance their teaching techniques to come up with more engaging and interesting mathematics lessons to enhance student understanding and performance in the subject.

In his speech earlier, Sagah said Malaysia’s student enrolment in STEM programmes stood at 47.18 per cent, well below the target of 60 per cent.

In Sarawak, he said the current enrolment in STEM is only 32.05 per cent, adding that there is still much to be desired.

“We must put in extra effort if we are to meet the target set forth in our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030. Therefore, I want to plead to all our teachers and educators to accept the challenge and ensure that we meet the ambitious goal of at least 60 per cent students enrolled in STEM by 2030,” he stressed.

He said the ministry is constantly collaborating with various other agencies to ensure that teachers receive Continuous Professional Development (CPD) so that their students are successful in their STEM endeavours.

He noted that SIF had been collaborating with Malaysian communities since 1993, having worked in various parts of the country including Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Sagah said Maths PLUS, which will run from this month to July 2027, is the first SIF initiative in Sarawak.

“This project will train 100 primary school teachers, which will impact at least 80,000 students in Sarawak. There will be 24 engagements involving Singapore International Volunteers (SIVs) throughout the project’s duration,” he said.

He added the project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education, specifically Goal 4C) and Goal 17 (Partnerships for Sustainable Development).

He believed that students involved would benefit from the engaging lessons, which would strengthen their performance in mathematics.

Sagah hoped SIF would continue with this programme in Sarawak even beyond the project’s timeframe.

Among those present at the launch were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Ministers Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Dr Annuar Rapaee as well as SIF division director (Programmes) Jaryll Chan.