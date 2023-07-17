Patrick, Hazizul win pickleball monthly medal competition

KUCHING (July 17): Patrick Siqueen and Hazizul Bujang Mayah were crowned as the champions for the July edition of the RB Homestay & Farms Pickleball Monthly Medal at RB Homestay & Farms Pickelball Court in Santubong yesterday.

They beat Mohd Riduan Bakhir and Mohamad Zamharie 21-11 in the final to collect RM100, a trophy and medals.

Riduan-Zamharie received RM80 and medals.

Awang Affizan-Sudirman Herry finished third after they defeated Ruslan Bujang-Ainee Sebli 11-2 in the placings playoff and received RM60 and medals.

Ruslan-Ainee collected RM40 and medals.

In the losers pool, Mohd Noor Ikwan and Abang Abdul Rahim beat Hasbullah Ahmad-Amin Tamel 11-9 to collect RM30.

The prizes were given away by Dr Awangku Abdul Rahman Awangku Yussuf and Kelab Rekreasi Berimbai advisor Mohamad Ripin.

Sixteen players took part in the competition that was divided into two groups.

The next tournament will be the RB Homestay & Farms Inter-team Pickleball Invitational that will be held next month in conjunction with 60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence.